IFPD investigating suspected planned murder-suicide on Rainier Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered at a home in the 1700 block of Rainier Street on Thursday, February 19.

The investigation began around 12:30 PM when IFPD dispatch received a report regarding a potential suicide. A caller told the dispatchers that they had received a letter in the mail from a family member. The letter, which functioned as a suicide note, stated that two individuals—including the writer—had planned a murder-suicide, and their bodies could be found at the Rainier Street address.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of an adult man and an adult woman on the property.

"At this time, it appears that both individuals planned, cooperated in, and completed a murder-suicide," wrote IFPD spokesperson Jessica Clements in the news release.

The IFPD confirmed that the next of kin have been notified. While the department typically does not release details regarding suicides, police chose to share information in this case due to the significant police presence required and to alleviate public concern.

Authorities emphasize there is no danger to the community stemming from this incident.

"The Idaho Falls Police Department offers our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the two people involved," wrote Clements.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and local health officials urge anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm to reach out for support. Any person who may be struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide is encouraged to call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 1650 N Holmes, is also available in Idaho Falls.