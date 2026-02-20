Skip to Content
Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on ‘reckless’ motorcyclist

Madison County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 2:26 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a "reckless" motorcyclist who fled from an attempted traffic stop on Valentine's Day.

On February 14, a deputy attempted to stop a green motorcycle for reckless driving within the City of Rexburg. The rider refused to yield, leading to a brief chase. Shortly after, the deputy called off the pursuit to ensure public safety.

MCSO has released a short video clip on Facebook of the suspect fleeing. The footage shows the motorcyclist heading south along S 2nd East, passing by the east side of the BYU-Idaho campus in the area just north of the Rexburg, Idaho LDS Temple.

If you recognize the motorcycle or have dashcam footage from that area on February 14, contact Madison County Dispatch at (208) 356-5426 and reference Case #260456.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

