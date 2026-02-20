Marshall Public Library awarded $10,000 grant from Carnegie Corporation

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello is excited to announce that Marshall Public Library has received a $10,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York as part of a national celebration recognizing America’s 250th anniversary.

“We were excited to be recognized as one of the few Carnegie libraries that is still being used as a library. We are proud of our historic building in downtown Pocatello and plan on using the money to embrace this history on the Garfield side of our building,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director of the Library.

Marshall Public Library is one of approximately 1,280 Carnegie Libraries across the United States selected to receive this special gift. The funding honors the enduring legacy of public libraries and their continued role in serving communities across the country.

More than a century ago, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie helped fund the construction of 1,681 public libraries nationwide, including Marshall Public Library. Today, that legacy continues as the library remains a vital community resource—providing access to information, education, and connection for residents of all ages.

The vision for a public library in Pocatello began with the dedicated women of the Pocatello Women’s Civic Club. Led by Dr. Minnie Howard, the group spearheaded fundraising efforts to purchase the lot at the corner of Garfield Avenue and Center Street, laying the foundation for what would become a treasured community institution.

Construction of the building was made possible through funding from the Carnegie Foundation, while the City was responsible for providing materials and staffing to operate the facility. The Pocatello Public Library officially opened its doors in August 1908, marking the beginning of more than a century of learning, literacy, and community connection.