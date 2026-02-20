The Barefoot Runner: Jackson Laird Stuns at Simplot Games

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Simplot Games are the pinnacle athletic event in Pocatello every year, with athletes coming from around the world to compete. The athletes train for months for their several moments racing under the lights in the ICCU Dome. For Jackson Laird, an unexpected turn of events led to his first race of the games becoming the talk of the tournament.

Laird is a senior from Weiser, Idaho and has enjoyed every second of his first Simplot Games. He came to compete in the 60 meter dash, but on Thursday evening, he was in for a surprise.

"I forgot that Simplot rules has a rule against certain spikes that aren't allowed on the track, and I didn't take mine out," said Laird. "So the ref called me aside, told me I couldn't run unless I had my flats, and my flats were across the arena, so I knew I wouldn't make it."

Laird didn't have time to run across the arena for his other shoes, so he was forced to make a devastating decision: forfeit his event or run barefoot. He said the decision was easy, because as soon as the ref suggested he run shoeless, he knew he had to try.

"I honestly expected to get splinters and stuff, but it wasn't that bad actually. It felt pretty good," Laird said. Not only did he walk away with his feet in tact, but he won his race and set a new personal record. After running consistent races at over 7.3 seconds, Laird finished with a 7.19 in his barefoot blitz. He said he couldn't believe it when he looked up and saw the time.

"I couldn't believe it, it was a really big PR for me so I was really happy about that," he said.

The Simplot Games journey doesn't end here for Laird. On Saturday, he'll compete in the boys 60 meter dash finals race. Following his unexpected barefoot PR, Laird said he's anxious to run in spiked shoes again.

"Honestly, I'm a little worried for tomorrow to see if hopefully I can beat my time in spikes, because if not, it's a little embarrassing," said Laird. He will run the final race with the spikes in his shoes, but not the needle spikes, so that he doesn't get disqualified by the Simplot Games.

The standout from Weiser High School is looking forward to his race, since he proved he can run even faster with no shoes.

"Honestly, I'm looking for another PR because I mean if I can run barefoot and run a time like that, I'm anxious to see what I can run with spikes," he said.

Laird hopes to continue his track career after he graduates high school. The race on Saturday at the ICCU Dome will begin at 12:30pm.