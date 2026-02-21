Adult injured in Bear Lake County shooting involving child; Sheriff issues safety warning

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a stark reminder regarding gun safety this week following a shooting incident involving a child and an adult victim.

The incident took place on February 18. According to a BLCSO Facebook post, the child involved did not live at the home where the shooting took place. Fortunately, the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

While specific details surrounding the incident are limited, the BLCSO is emphasizing the importance of gun safety, especially when children are living in the home.

Gun Saftey in the Home

To prevent similar accidents, the National Rifle Association provides the following for gun ownership in households with young children:

Make sure all firearms cannot be reached by anyone who should not have access to them without your consent. Store guns so they are not accessible to unauthorized persons, especially children.

Keep ammunition securely stored where a child or any other unauthorized person cannot reach it.

Talk to your child about guns and gun safety. By removing the mystery surrounding guns, your child will be far less curious about guns and more likely to follow safety rules.

Make sure your child understands the difference between a toy gun and a real gun, and the difference between "pretend" and real life.

The National Children's Hospital adds that if you choose to keep a gun in the house, it is important that it is unloaded and locked in an area such as a safe, and the ammunition is stored and locked in a separate location.

For more information, click HERE.