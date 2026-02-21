Firefighters battle massive blaze at Baker Country Market in Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a massive structure fire at a local landmark. The Salmon Volunteer Fire Department reports that the Baker County Market is completely engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived at the structure on 7 North Baker Rd. to find the Market aggressively burning. Three to four fire trucks are currently on-site battling the blaze.

Residents are being told to avoid North Baker Road to allow emergency vehicles clear access to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There has been no official word on injuries or whether anyone was inside the market when the fire broke out.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. We will continue to update this report as the Salmon Fire Department provides new information.