Avalanche experts warn backcountry users of safety

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Local avalanche experts are urging backcountry users to slow down, get informed, and make safety their top priority before heading into the mountains. Local News 8 spoke with two avalanche experts on how skiers and snowmobilers can prepare, as the weak snowpack created by earlier drought conditions, continued storms, and wind can keep the avalanche threat elevated.

Scott Savage, director of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, says preparation and awareness can make the difference between a great day outdoors and a deadly accident.

The first and most important step before snowmobiling or backcountry skiing is to check the avalanche forecast for your area.

“If there’s an avalanche forecast where you’re headed, read it,” Savage said. “If you’re not sure where to find one, you can go to avalanche.org and locate the avalanche center nearest you.”

Rich Rinaldi, owner of Yostmark Mountain Equipment, does backcountry tours and teaches avalanche safety courses. He strongly encourages anyone recreating in the winter backcountry to pursue formal avalanche education.

"I think that if someone is enthusiastic about getting in the mountains in the winter and recreating, skiing, or snow, will be doing that. There's some great books you can read and educate yourself, and then take a course," Rinaldi said.

Both Savage and Rinaldi emphasized the importance of proper safety gear. The standard avalanche safety kit includes three items:

Avalanche beacon (transceiver)

Probe

Avalanche Shovel

Even after checking the forecast, backcountry users must stay alert for signs of instability once they’re out on the snow. Key warning signs include:

Shooting cracks in the snow surface

Collapsing snowpack or a noticeable “whumpf” sound

Recent avalanches in the area

“These are signs of instability,” Rinaldi said. “If you follow the local avalanche forecast, you’ll kind of know what things are looking like, but you still have to pay attention to what you’re seeing.”

Ignoring these red flags is one of the biggest mistakes people make in avalanche terrain.