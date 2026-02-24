Beaver fever killing trees along the Snake River

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — City officials are addressing concerns regarding beaver activity along the Riverwalk, as the animals continue to gnaw on trees lining the Snake River. While the sight of damaged trunks has drawn public attention, the city describes this year’s activity as typical.



"This is not a new issue for the city," said Kimberly Felker, a PIO for the City of Idaho Falls. "Some years it's worse, some years we don't have as much beaver activity... this year's pretty average for what we see."



The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department's horticulturist team is actively monitoring the area. To mitigate the damage, crews have begun wrapping tree trunks with fencing or chicken wire. However, protection is difficult because the beavers primarily target trees that are partially submerged in the water, making it hard for teams to reach the lower portions of the trunks.



Despite the loss of some trees, Felker says there is a silver lining. The trees being targeted are native to the riverbanks and are capable of regrowing on their own without the need for the city to replant them.



Additionally, the beavers have not yet targeted the more ornamental trees that the city has planted throughout the Riverwalk area.



"We'll still watch over those trees to make sure that no issues arise," Felker said, adding that the Parks Department takes pride in maintaining the space for residents.



To further manage the issue, the city plans to hire a trapper within the next few weeks to relocate the beavers to a different area.

