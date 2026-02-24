Boise woman faces federal charges after allegedly ramming stolen ambulance into Meridian office building

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A 43-year-old Boise woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison after she allegedly stole an ambulance and intentionally crashed it into a Meridian office building housing Department of Homeland Security offices before attempting to set the vehicle on Fire.

Federal prosecutors have charged Sarah Elizabeth George with Attempted Destruction of Federal Property by Fire and Malicious Destruction of Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Fire. During a press conference Monday evening, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea confirmed that George was taken into custody following a five-day intensive investigation into the attack on the St. Luke's Portico North building.

"Really, it was good old fashioned Police work that got us to where we are tonight," said Chief Basterrechea refrencing the assembled investigators from the Meridian Police, FBI, and other federal partners. "These investigators literally went door to door, looking for possible camera footage, possible witnesses, and other information and evidence stemming from I-84 to Fairview, from Locust Grove to Cloverdale.

The incident began on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 18, when George allegedly stole an unoccupied Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from the St. Luke’s West facility.

According to court documents, at 11:06 PM, CCTV footage from inside the ambulance captured George as she briefly stopped at a nearby parking lot, north of St. Luke's. At this point, police say George grabbed two jugs of gas, which she had previously stashed in the bushes on the edge of the parking lot.

From there, court documents indicate the 43-year-old intentionally drove the vehicle into the Portico North building in Meridian. CCTV footage once again captured George as she exited the ambulance and began pouring the contents of the two gas jugs around the lobby floor.

Local and Federal investigators believe George was attempting to light the ambulance on fire and potentially the building. Chief Basterrechea says, fortunately, it appears she was scared off by responding agencies before she could ignite the fuel, and there were no injuries reported.

Detectives from the Meridian Police Department identified George through extensive neighborhood canvassing, the review of surveillance footage, and the use of forensic technology.

According to court documents, investigators also obtained surveillance video of George purchasing gasoline at a Fred Meyer gas station, later linked through financial records to a rewards/loyalty card in her name.

On Monday, February 23, investigators obtained warrants for George's arrest and to search her home. As of her arrest, investigators are still combing her residence for further evidence linking her to the incident.

While George currently faces significant federal charges, local authorities noted that the investigation remains active and additional charges may be forthcoming.