BYU-Idaho reports winter enrollment increases

By
Published 9:38 AM

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 23, 2026

By: Kevin Richert, Idaho Ed News

REXBURG, Idaho — Brigham Young University-Idaho is reporting another on-campus enrollment increase — more than 5% growth.

Winter enrollment at the Rexburg-based university totaled 23,708, up from 22,501 the previous year. It’s the second straight year of winter enrollment growth at BYU-Idaho.

On-campus enrollment is up by nearly 8.5% from the previous winter, while the number of on-campus students in online courses or internship programs declined by 9.5%.

Overall winter enrollment increased to 50,336, a whopping 22% increase. That is driven largely by a 52% increase in the number of BYU-Idaho students on the BYU-Pathway Worldwide online platform.

BYU-Idaho reported other enrollment thumbnails:

  • About 21,500 BYU-Idaho students are living in Rexburg this semester.
  • In all, 12,455 on-campus students are male, and 11,253 are female.
  • About a fifth of BYU-Idaho’s on-campus students are married: 4,710 students in all.

BYU-Idaho is a private university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kevin Richert

