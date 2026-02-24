Skip to Content
Find out who’s running for legislative seats, statewide offices

IdahoEdNews
By
Published 9:44 AM

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 23, 2026

By: Sean Dolan, Idaho Ed News

BOISE, Idaho — It’s filing week in Idaho.

Candidates are officially declaring for 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and seven statewide offices.

The filing period began 8 a.m. Monday and ends 5 p.m. Friday. Candidates can file online at VoteIdaho.gov. EdNews will track all filings with multiple updates every day this week.

Click here to find your legislative district. 

Here’s who has filed to run, with incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.

Last update: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23

Idaho Legislature

DistrictSeatCandidates
1Senate 
 House AJane Sauter (Republican)
 House B 
2Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
3Senate 
 House AVito Barbieri (Republican)
 House B 
4Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
5Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
6SenateDan Foreman (Republican)
 House A 
 House B 
7Senate 
 House A 
 House BMaureen Anderson (Republican)
8Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
9Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
10Senate 
 House A 
 House BBruce Skaug (Republican)
11Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
12SenateKrystal Flippence (Democrat)
 House AJeff Cornilles (Republican)
 House B 
13SenateLetishia Silva (Democrat)
 House A 
 House BKody Daffer (Republican)
14Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
15SenateNancy Gregory (Democrat)
 House A 
 House B 
16Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
17Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
18Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
19Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
20Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
21Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
22Senate 
 House A

Greg Ferch (Republican)

Kelly Walton (Republican)

 House BJason A. Monks (Republican)
23SenateTodd Lakey (Republican)
 House AMelissa Durrant (Republican)
 House B 
24Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
25SenateW. Lane Startin (Democrat)
 House A 
 House B 
26SenateRon Taylor (Democrat)
 House A 
 House B 
27Senate 
 House A 
 House B 
28SenateDavid Worley (Republican)
 House A 
 House B 
29SenateJohn Crowder (Republican)
 House A 
 House B 
30Senate 
 House A 
 House BJulianne Young (Republican)
31Senate 
 House AJerald Dallas Raymond (Republican)
 House B 
32Senate 
 House A

Stephanie Mickelsen (Republican)

Kamber Weninger (Democrat)

 House B 
33Senate 
 House A 
 House BMarco Erickson (Republican)
34SenateEthan Sanford (Democract)
 House A 
 House BLarry E. Golden (Republican)
35Senate 
 House A 
 House B 

Statewide Offices

OfficeCandidates
Governor

Mark Fitzpatrick (Republican)

Melissa-Sue Robinson (Libertarian)

Lieutenant Governor 
Superintendent of Public Instruction 
Attorney General 
Secretary of State 
ControllerBrandon D. Woolf (Republican)
Treasurer 

Key: Incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.

 

