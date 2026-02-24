Find out who’s running for legislative seats, statewide offices
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 23, 2026
By: Sean Dolan, Idaho Ed News
BOISE, Idaho — It’s filing week in Idaho.
Candidates are officially declaring for 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and seven statewide offices.
The filing period began 8 a.m. Monday and ends 5 p.m. Friday. Candidates can file online at VoteIdaho.gov. EdNews will track all filings with multiple updates every day this week.
Here’s who has filed to run, with incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.
Last update: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23
Idaho Legislature
|District
|Seat
|Candidates
|1
|Senate
|House A
|Jane Sauter (Republican)
|House B
|2
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|3
|Senate
|House A
|Vito Barbieri (Republican)
|House B
|4
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|5
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|6
|Senate
|Dan Foreman (Republican)
|House A
|House B
|7
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|Maureen Anderson (Republican)
|8
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|9
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|10
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|Bruce Skaug (Republican)
|11
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|12
|Senate
|Krystal Flippence (Democrat)
|House A
|Jeff Cornilles (Republican)
|House B
|13
|Senate
|Letishia Silva (Democrat)
|House A
|House B
|Kody Daffer (Republican)
|14
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|15
|Senate
|Nancy Gregory (Democrat)
|House A
|House B
|16
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|17
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|18
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|19
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|20
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|21
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|22
|Senate
|House A
|
Greg Ferch (Republican)
Kelly Walton (Republican)
|House B
|Jason A. Monks (Republican)
|23
|Senate
|Todd Lakey (Republican)
|House A
|Melissa Durrant (Republican)
|House B
|24
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|25
|Senate
|W. Lane Startin (Democrat)
|House A
|House B
|26
|Senate
|Ron Taylor (Democrat)
|House A
|House B
|27
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|28
|Senate
|David Worley (Republican)
|House A
|House B
|29
|Senate
|John Crowder (Republican)
|House A
|House B
|30
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|Julianne Young (Republican)
|31
|Senate
|House A
|Jerald Dallas Raymond (Republican)
|House B
|32
|Senate
|House A
|
Stephanie Mickelsen (Republican)
Kamber Weninger (Democrat)
|House B
|33
|Senate
|House A
|House B
|Marco Erickson (Republican)
|34
|Senate
|Ethan Sanford (Democract)
|House A
|House B
|Larry E. Golden (Republican)
|35
|Senate
|House A
|House B
Statewide Offices
|Office
|Candidates
|Governor
|
Mark Fitzpatrick (Republican)
Melissa-Sue Robinson (Libertarian)
|Lieutenant Governor
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Attorney General
|Secretary of State
|Controller
|Brandon D. Woolf (Republican)
|Treasurer
Key: Incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.