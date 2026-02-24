Find out who’s running for legislative seats, statewide offices

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 23, 2026

By: Sean Dolan, Idaho Ed News

BOISE, Idaho — It’s filing week in Idaho.

Candidates are officially declaring for 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and seven statewide offices.

The filing period began 8 a.m. Monday and ends 5 p.m. Friday. Candidates can file online at VoteIdaho.gov. EdNews will track all filings with multiple updates every day this week.

Click here to find your legislative district.

Here’s who has filed to run, with incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.

Last update: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23

Idaho Legislature

District Seat Candidates 1 Senate House A Jane Sauter (Republican) House B 2 Senate House A House B 3 Senate House A Vito Barbieri (Republican) House B 4 Senate House A House B 5 Senate House A House B 6 Senate Dan Foreman (Republican) House A House B 7 Senate House A House B Maureen Anderson (Republican) 8 Senate House A House B 9 Senate House A House B 10 Senate House A House B Bruce Skaug (Republican) 11 Senate House A House B 12 Senate Krystal Flippence (Democrat) House A Jeff Cornilles (Republican) House B 13 Senate Letishia Silva (Democrat) House A House B Kody Daffer (Republican) 14 Senate House A House B 15 Senate Nancy Gregory (Democrat) House A House B 16 Senate House A House B 17 Senate House A House B 18 Senate House A House B 19 Senate House A House B 20 Senate House A House B 21 Senate House A House B 22 Senate House A Greg Ferch (Republican) Kelly Walton (Republican) House B Jason A. Monks (Republican) 23 Senate Todd Lakey (Republican) House A Melissa Durrant (Republican) House B 24 Senate House A House B 25 Senate W. Lane Startin (Democrat) House A House B 26 Senate Ron Taylor (Democrat) House A House B 27 Senate House A House B 28 Senate David Worley (Republican) House A House B 29 Senate John Crowder (Republican) House A House B 30 Senate House A House B Julianne Young (Republican) 31 Senate House A Jerald Dallas Raymond (Republican) House B 32 Senate House A Stephanie Mickelsen (Republican) Kamber Weninger (Democrat) House B 33 Senate House A House B Marco Erickson (Republican) 34 Senate Ethan Sanford (Democract) House A House B Larry E. Golden (Republican) 35 Senate House A House B

Statewide Offices

Office Candidates Governor Mark Fitzpatrick (Republican) Melissa-Sue Robinson (Libertarian) Lieutenant Governor Superintendent of Public Instruction Attorney General Secretary of State Controller Brandon D. Woolf (Republican) Treasurer

Key: Incumbents in bold, Republicans in red, Democrats in blue, Libertarians in yellow, Constitutionalists in purple and unaffiliated candidates in green.