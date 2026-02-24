Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to fire at Staybridge Suites hotel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Staybridge Hotel around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A hotel employee reported seeing smoke coming from exhaust pipes, which filled the lobby area.

The fire department said the fire appeared to have started in a ground-floor mechanical room before spreading to adjoining walls and the ceiling.

Firefighters inspects a vent outside the Staybridge Suites on Feb. 24, 2026. Courtesy: Idaho Falls Fire Department

Firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading by ventilating the second floor and opening parts of the first‑floor ceiling so they could reach hidden flames. Smoke filled the building, and at least three rooms were damaged, according to the fire department's news release.

Firefighters work on putting out a fire at the Staybridge Suites on Feb. 24, 2026. Courtesy: Idaho Falls Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The hotel is currently under construction and is preparing to open in July.