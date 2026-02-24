Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to fire at Staybridge Suites hotel
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Staybridge Hotel around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A hotel employee reported seeing smoke coming from exhaust pipes, which filled the lobby area.
The fire department said the fire appeared to have started in a ground-floor mechanical room before spreading to adjoining walls and the ceiling.
Firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading by ventilating the second floor and opening parts of the first‑floor ceiling so they could reach hidden flames. Smoke filled the building, and at least three rooms were damaged, according to the fire department's news release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The hotel is currently under construction and is preparing to open in July.