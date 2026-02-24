Skip to Content
Local LEGO Robotics Team Heads to Nationals

Published 4:46 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A local robotics team, Team PACK-Man, has gathered steam after winning both regional and state-level competitions. Now, they’re turning their gears toward the national stage.

After months of teamwork, problem-solving, and hands-on STEM learning, these passionate programmers are taking their innovative ideas on the road.

The enthusiastic engineering team stopped by the studio live to show off their builds — even driving them around on the table. They hope that by showing how fun and creative their projects are — and how far STEM programs can take you — they’ll inspire others to get involved.

As they prepare for nationals, the team is also fundraising to help cover travel and competition expenses. If you’d like to support them, you can donate here.

They’ve also produced a short video and launched a website with additional information about their team, their season, and their fundraising efforts. You can view those here.

Megan Lavin

