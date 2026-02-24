Rigby Middle School claims $1500 in Idaho Environmental Coalition’s first-ever ‘Ecobots’ Challenge

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Eighth graders from Rigby Middle School proved they are the masters of the machine this week, taking home the top prize and $1,500 for their school’s STEM programs at the Idaho Environmental Coalition’s (IEC) first-ever Ecobots Challenge.

“Our students worked very hard to prepare for this competition and their hard work paid off,” Rigby Middle School coach Lingpei Zou said. “The Ecobots Challenge not only strengthens students’ coding skills but also encourages them to deliver presentations that highlight their reasoning, teamwork, challenges and more. It is truly a valuable learning experience for all of us.”

While Rigby took the top spot, the competition was fierce. Praxium Mastery Academy followed in second place, with Black Canyon Middle School finishing third. Other competitors included Alturas Preparatory Academy, Watersprings School, and White Pine STEM Academy. Every participating school received funding to bolster their respective STEM classrooms.

“These students represent the next generation of scientists, engineers and skilled trades. It’s important that we invest in them now, so our communities and our businesses thrive in the future,” IEC President and Program Manager Dan Coyne said.

For more information on the event and other IEC community outreach activities, click HERE.