WATCH LIVE: President Trump to deliver State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his 2026 State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress and to millions of Americans from home. The address is expected to begin at 7 p.m. MT.

The theme of tonight's address will be "America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected," according to White House officials familiar with a draft of the speech.

"A large portion of the speech will, yes, focus on the economy. The president will lay out the case for why he and Republicans are better suited to tackle, continue tackling the affordability crisis that was created by the Biden administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill," Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary said.

“It’s going to be a long speech,” President Trump said. “We have so much to talk about.”

The official Democratic Party response will come from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, whose speech from Colonial Williamsburg is likely to address protecting American Democracy as the country approaches its 250th birthday.

Spanberger, who swept into the governor’s mansion last year after a 15-point win, offered what many Democrats hope is a preview of a winning election season. She said she would address “rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring.”