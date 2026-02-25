Idaho Democratic Chair slams Trump’s State of the Union, targets Little’s reelection bid

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea issued a response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Wednesday, accusing the administration of neglecting working families while criticizing Gov. Brad Little for "banking on" the president's momentum to launch his own reelection campaign.

"Trump had nearly two hours on that stage and offered nothing that would lower rent, cut premiums, or bring prices down, because he doesn’t want to. He wants noise. He wants distractions," Necochea said.

The chair also connected the national address to Little’s reelection announcement, which coincided with the speech.

“As Trump ranted in Washington," said Necochea, "Brad Little tried to ride the moment by launching his reelection bid. He is banking on Trump because he cannot defend a record of giveaways for insiders and budget failures that force cuts, threaten public safety, and make life harder and more expensive for Idaho families."

The Idaho Democratic Party criticized the President over "the ditch" Trump has driven the economy into, citing rising household costs, which include groceries and utility bills. Safety concerns criticizing the "Republican Big Ugly Bill" for increasing ICE’s budget while allegedly taking $1 trillion from working people.

She further accused the administration of "reckless decisions," ranging from attempts to privatize Social Security to foreign policy moves such as attempting to take control of Greenland.

Necochea concluded her statement by breaking down what Democrats will be focused on this coming election season.

"We will lower costs, protect Medicaid and Social Security, and stop the cuts that threaten essential services and public safety. Republicans are fighting for Trump. Democrats are fighting for Idaho, and we’re ready to win this November," she said.