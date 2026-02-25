Skip to Content
Idaho Falls man arrested after foot chase leaves deputy with broken arm

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 29-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing serious felony charges after he led sheriff's deputies in a foot chase during an attempted traffic stop.

On Feb. 24, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryker Thomas Masson on multiple Felony Warrants for Probation Violations, stemming from previous drug-related charges.

Around 4:45 pm, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle Masson was riding in near Broadway and Skyline Drive after recognizing him. Masson fled the vehicle from the passenger side and ran on foot to a nearby alleyway.

Deputies caught up to him when he stopped running. During the chase, officers recovered needles believed to be drug paraphernalia and other items Masson had discarded.

A deputy involved in the initial stop lost his footing while chasing Masson and fell on a concrete curb, breaking his arm. An Idaho Falls ambulance responded to the scene, and the deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Masson was booked on the two outstanding felony warrants and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

