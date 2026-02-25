Idaho State University celebrates female athletes at National Girls and Women Sport Activities Night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Women athletes and students gathered tonight at Reed Gym on the Idaho State University Campus to play games and enjoy freebies and smoothies. The event was a collaboration between students and ISU Recreation and Wellness.

Laney Forsmann is a graduate student at ISU in the Human Performances and Sports Studies program and a graduate teaching assistant who organized this event for the ISU womens' community. She says events like these are essential to helping female students feel a sense of belonging in the gym.

"I want to create a community for us here where we feel heard," she said. "And we can just embrace each other in leadership positions."

This event comes just days after the women of Team USA brought home an outstanding six gold medals in the Winter Olympics. Forsmann says role models like the women Olympians are also essential for women in sports.

"We can do anything that men can, and I just think that every once in a while we need a voice or we need one person to step up and take that role," Forsmann said. "It's so inspiring to see other girls do these big things because you feel inspired to do the same when you see that."

One of the most exciting parts of the event was the opportunity for students to blend their own smoothie, while biking! Campus dining provided recipes for attendees to follow which were then blended using pedaling power.

Forsmann is part of a special group of female students working towards an inspiring community for women athletes. Tonight's event capped off the February events put on by groups at ISU for women at the university. However, ISU Recreation and Wellness has fitness classes every week ranging from yoga to rock climbing.