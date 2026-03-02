‘A Bittersweet Moment’: Idaho’s Iranian community reacts to death of Supreme Leader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Middle East stands at a historic crossroads following a series of massive U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. The strikes, which claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader and many of Iran's top leaders. It left a sudden power vacuum in a nation that has been under the strict control of the Islamic Republic for 47 years.

While the world waits with bated breath to see who will fill that void, members of Idaho’s Iranian community are grappling with a complex mix of celebration, relief, fear, and uncertainty.

For nearly five decades, the U.S. Department of State has labeled the Islamic Republic the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Yet, even with the regime’s top leadership gone, many members of Idaho's small Iranian community tell Local News 8 they are still too terrified to speak on camera, fearing retaliation against family members still living in the region.

Maxidahome Real-estate group CFO and former Boise Mayoral Candidate, Max Mohammadi, grew up in Iran, but has lived in Idaho for decades. Mohammadi says this is a bittersweet moment, and he is grappling with his Iranian upbringing and what's best for his Idaho community.

"It's such a confusion and such a confused state of mind, if you will, as I'm trying to decipher where and how I align myself," said Mohammadi. "On the one hand, I like to see what has happened. I do like what has happened. People here in our community congratulated each other. But at the same time, I'm a creature of peace, and I don't like to compromise my principles about where I stand."

While the future is unclear, others in the Gem State view the military escalation with skepticism. At the College of Western Idaho, student Joscalynne Whipkey questions the timing of the intervention.

"I think it is a way to distract from Trump's involvement in obscene files as well as a way, because he's seen his ratings and he's seen how bad he's doing it with Americans," argues College of Western Idaho student Joscalynne Whipkey. "

As the dust settles in Tehran, the global community remains on edge. The next few days will be critical in determining what comes next for Iran.