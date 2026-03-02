Caldwell woman sentenced to 15 years for Meth Trafficking

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) — A 60-year-old Caldwell woman will spend the next 15 years in prison for trafficking Meth in southern Idaho.

Kimberly Lee Freeman received the 180-month sentence from Chief U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, followed by a court-ordered three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

The sentencing stems from a series of drug sales from 2023 to 2025. According to court records, Freeman sold 192 grams of methamphetamine to an individual for $1,200 on December 27, 2023. Nearly a year later, on November 18, 2024, she sold an additional 226 grams of the drug to the same person in exchange for $1,300.

On January 27, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Freeman’s home. Upon her arrest, Freeman admitted to investigators that several ounces of methamphetamine were hidden inside her purse. A subsequent search of the bag uncovered 190 grams of the drug.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the City-County Narcotics Unit (comprised of the Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office), the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police, which led to the charges.