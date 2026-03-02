Skip to Content
Caldwell woman sentenced to 15 years for Meth Trafficking

Published 3:34 PM

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) — A 60-year-old Caldwell woman will spend the next 15 years in prison for trafficking Meth in southern Idaho.

Kimberly Lee Freeman received the 180-month sentence from Chief U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, followed by a court-ordered three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

The sentencing stems from a series of drug sales from 2023 to 2025. According to court records, Freeman sold 192 grams of methamphetamine to an individual for $1,200 on December 27, 2023. Nearly a year later, on November 18, 2024, she sold an additional 226 grams of the drug to the same person in exchange for $1,300.

On January 27, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Freeman’s home. Upon her arrest, Freeman admitted to investigators that several ounces of methamphetamine were hidden inside her purse. A subsequent search of the bag uncovered 190 grams of the drug.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the City-County Narcotics Unit (comprised of the Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office), the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police, which led to the charges.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

