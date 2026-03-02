Week-long culvert replacement project begins on Grizzly Avenue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If your daily commute includes Grizzly Avenue, you may want to adjust your travel plans for the next week. Starting today, March 2nd, Idaho Falls Public Works crews are beginning a culvert replacement project at the Battle Creek Canal, which is set to affect traffic throughout the week.

From Monday through Wednesday, drivers can expect only minor lane closures with limited impact on travel times.

However, on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Grizzly Avenue will be completely closed to all through traffic between Claredot Drive and the Skyline High School parking lot entrance. The closure will allow teams to excavate the roadway and install a new culvert pipe, designed to channel water beneath the asphalt.

Idaho Falls Public Works expects the road to remain closed until Friday afternoon. During this time, motorists will be detoured around the area using Skyline Drive and West 17th Street. While detour signage will be posted throughout the area, Pancheri Drive will remain fully open, and residents will be able to access their homes via Claredot Drive.

Public Works urges drivers to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and exercise caution when navigating near construction equipment. For more information about the project, contact the City of Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.