Beyond the Books: Election Season Begins

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFK) — It's big election year with a May primary election and November general election. Last week was filing week for all candidates, people who could have heavy sway on issues that impact students and educators if they win. Class sizes, programs, and resources are all tied to the purse, and those elected to legislative power will hold those strings.

In the elections, there are rematches, comebacks, rookies, and a few uncontested champions. As races stretch across the state, and campaigning begins, it's only fitting that we take a look at the one thing that truly matters to education... numbers.

272 candidates filed for the 105 legislative seats

29 are running for seven statewide offices

99 of the 105 incumbents are seeking relection

That's not a lot of open seats.

There are many more Democrats running this year than in years prior, with twice as many running now than there were in 2022.

There will be 48 Republican primaries and seven Democratic primaries - that is, unless someone drops out. There have been a few cases of that happening, so it's not without precedent.

Some East Idaho races are drawing attention. The return of past lawmakers Chad Christensen and Julianne Young is making waves - Young lost to Ben Fuhriman of Shelly by only a few votes in the last go-round.

Seven incumbents have no challengers at all, including Representative David Cannon of Blackfoot. He's set up for another term without a contest.

In statewide races, both the Governor and State Superintendent are facing challengers, but the State Superintendent has no primary challengers for May.

The primary election is on May 19, and the general election is November 3.

You can find further details on these political races and their impact on education by visiting idahoednews.org.