Bill restricting public funds for teachers’ unions clears House

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 3, 2026

By Ryan Suppe and Kevin Richert

BOISE, Idaho — For the second consecutive year, House Republicans passed a bill that would prohibit school districts from deducting union dues from payroll systems and from offering employees paid leave for union activities, among other restrictions.

House Bill 745 passed on a 45-23 vote Tuesday.

"It does not prevent people from joining unions or having activities through their unions," said sponsoring Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. "It just prevents taxpayer money being spent on that union activity."

Forty-five Republicans supported the bill. This included Rep. Clint Hostetler of Twin Falls, who argued that teachers' union dues support the National Education Association's "very leftist" ideology.

"Taxpayer dollars belong in the schools for the children, for the purpose of learning, not for the association," he said.

Rep. Soñia Galaviz, a public school teacher and member of the Boise Education Association, argued that teachers' unions save taxpayer money. They conduct professional development and conflict mediation while helping teachers navigate their rights, said Galaviz, D-Boise.

"All of that is provided for free to the school district," she said. "I literally pay dues so I can do that work for other educators and my colleagues in the building and help out my school district."

Under the bill, public school districts would be prohibited from:

Deducting union dues from paychecks.

Covering union dues in employee wages.

Providing personal information about employees, including contact information, to the union.

Requiring employees to meet with union representatives.

Communicating on behalf of the union.

Offering employees paid leave for union activities - although the union could still reimburse districts for paid leave, as it does now, or employees could use their own sick leave or paid time off.

The bill applies to government labor unions broadly, but police and fire unions are exempt. Boyle said during a committee hearing last week that "law enforcement and firefighters are not included here to make them happy."

Rep. Megan Egbert, D-Boise, argued that the bill should have made changes to the section of code that applies to teachers' unions. "I fear for our firefighters and our police officers that all we are going to do is come for them next," she said.

HB 745 now goes to the Senate.