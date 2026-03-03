Chamber CEO: State budget gaps and “leadership deficit” threaten local businesses

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is warning of a dual threat to local Idaho Falls business leaders, citing a looming state budget deficit and a nationwide "leadership deficit."



During a recent networking event, Chamber CEO Paul Baker described the current fiscal environment as a "critical moment" for Eastern Idaho. He warned that despite the region being called the best-performing small cities in the country, legislative decisions in Boise are creating a "trickle-down" effect that will soon hit local taxpayers.



"If there is another round of tax cuts, we don't just have a budget problem... we actually have a revenue problem," Baker said. "We don't have the revenue coming in that we can afford to do the things that the state needs to do to operate."



According to Baker, the warning comes as Idaho faces a projected unconstitutional deficit of between $40 million and $80 million.



Baker noted that these gaps often manifest in higher health insurance premiums as hospitals absorb Medicaid cuts, and increased pressure on local law enforcement and education.



Beyond the balance sheet, Baker identified a second "silent" threat to the private sector: a lack of qualified leaders entering the workforce.



"There's this other thing that's kind of quietly happening. It's called the leadership deficit that's happening across our country right now," Baker said. "And what that means is that organizations are just not seeing the quality of people coming up with natural leadership skills. And so we're having to teach that, and it's a huge cost. So productivity, revenue, retention, you name it, huge costs in the private sector."



Citing national data, Baker noted that 77% of organizations report a leadership gap. In Eastern Idaho, the Chamber estimates the resulting loss in productivity and retention costs the local economy approximately $1 billion.



To combat the talent drain, the Chamber is expanding its Young Professionals program, a two-year leadership curriculum for high school seniors. The program aims to provide students with professional skills and "reasons to stay" in Idaho rather than exporting talent to other states.



The Chamber will host a fundraiser gala on March 13 to support the youth leadership initiative economic shifts