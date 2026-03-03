I-15 Inkom corridor improvements set to resume

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews are preparing to resume work on several I-15 bridge projects near Inkom as the winter season draws to a close. In a recent Facebook post, Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer alerted commuters that the next phase of construction is set to impact daily travel through the area.

Mayor Shaffer noted that residents will see crossovers being prepared along I-15 in the coming days and weeks, which will divert traffic into a single lane. Afterwards, crews will begin work to demolish bridges in the northbound lane, and the new ones will be constructed.

"Thanks for your patience. We all look forward to having this project completed by Fall this year," said Shaffer.

From March 8 to the 12th, the on-ramp from Inkom to Pocatello will be closed to all traffic overnight from 7 PM to 7 AM. Immediately following this, the bridge at the bottom of Rapid Creek is scheduled for demolition between March 13 and March 16. During this four-night window, the bridge area will be completely closed to motorists overnight. For more information, click HERE.