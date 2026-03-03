Lawsuit filed against Boise School District over restroom policy violation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Family Policy Center has filed a lawsuit in Ada County District Court against the Boise School District for allegedly violating Idaho’s law requiring separate school restrooms based on biological sex. The plaintiff, a high school student identified as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy, claims the district failed to uphold Idaho Senate Bill 1100.

According to court filings, Boise High School permitted a transgender student, identified in the suit as biologically male, to use the girls' restrooms as part of a "gender support plan."

The lawsuit details two encounters Jane Doe had with the student in question that took place during the 2024-2025 school year. In the second incident, Jane Doe alleges she heard the male student masturbating in the adjacent stall with his shoes pointed towards her.

"Idaho students should feel safe in Idaho schools, and nowhere more than in the most private spaces like restrooms and locker rooms," said Caleb Pirc, Director of the IFPC Legal Center. "But rather than protecting its students’ safety and privacy, Boise High School facilitated the violation of our client’s privacy."

The IFPC alleges that when Jane and her parents reported the incident, school officials stated the student was authorized to use the girls' restroom under existing district policy and that the practice would continue.

"Encountering a male in the girls’ restroom is a traumatic experience for a young girl, and experiences like those of our client painfully illustrate that reality. We intend to hold Boise School District accountable for its actions," stated Pirc.

District Response and Policy Dispute

While SB 1100 was signed into law by Governor Little in 2023, it was subject to a federal injunction that temporarily blocked its enforcement. That order was later lifted in 2025.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, the Boise School District claimed they were legally barred from enforcing the bathroom ban at the time of the incidents due to that court order.

"We can affirm that our District is committed to the well-being of every student and to upholding the trust that families place in us," the District stated.