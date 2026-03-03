Skip to Content
New library bill replaces HB 796 with narrower definitions

Published 2:11 PM

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 3, 2026

By Ryan Suppe and Kevin Richert

BOISE, Idaho — The House State Affairs Committee introduced a replacement bill that would update the state's "harmful materials" library law. 

The new bill supplants House Bill 796

The previous version would have prohibited stores from selling material that's harmful to minors "or" sexually explicit. The new bill would prohibit stores from selling material that's harmful to minors "and" sexually explicit. 

Sponsoring Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, said the attorney general's office recommended the change. 

It's one of two bills introduced last week that are aimed at incorporating wording from a U.S. District Court ruling on the harmful materials law.

