Pomerelle’s new owners: Longtime manager Zack Alexander purchases Mountain Resort

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Ownership of the Pomerelle Mountain Resort is changing hands, but the "mom and pop" spirit of the Southern Idaho skiing staple isn’t going anywhere. The Anderson family, longtime owners of the resort, has officially sold the mountain to current manager Zack Alexander and his wife, Crystal.

Zack Alexander is a familiar face on the slopes, having spent nearly 20 years ensuring the mountain runs smoothly. He is also the grandson of Barry Whiting, the resort’s recently retired director of snowsports instruction.

In a recent profile by Local Freshies, Alexander emphasized his commitment to keep Pomerelle a family-friendly and affordable.

“I know my guests by name. I know every employee by name,” he said. “They’re not just numbers. They’re my extended family.”

