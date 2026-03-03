Senator says controversial bill poses ‘zero risk of repercussions’ to Harriman State Park

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill stirring discussion about the potential impacts to Harriman State Park passed the Idaho Senate on Monday.



The legislation’s sponsor, Idaho Senator Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, reached out to Local News 8 today to defend his legislation and share his support for the bill.



“If there were even a remote chance that we thought this could jeopardize a park – let alone Harriman – we wouldn't do this,” Okuniewicz said.



Senate Bill 1300 proposes that the Governor appoint the directors of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Transportation Department, subject to confirmation by the state Senate every four years.



Okuniewicz said the directors are presently appointed by a board or a commission, whose members are appointed by the Governor.



The Senator believes having political appointees would improve relationships between the Legislature and the agencies.



He acknowledged that he’s received opposition claiming that the proposed law would violate the state of Idaho’s 1961 agreement with the Harriman family that established Harriman State Park.



Section 4(b) of that agreement states: “The People of the State of Idaho acting by and through the Legislature of Idaho will establish pursuant to law a professionally staffed career Park Service whose personnel shall be chosen on the basis of merit alone, and which shall be administered under merit system procedures for personnel administration, and the said Park Service shall, when established, be vested with the control and administration of the Park, subject to the advice and consent of the Governor of Idaho.”



Under Okuniewicz's new legislation, the Senator said the Governor would still appoint directors to the three agencies based on their merit.



“As I said on the Senate floor, there's zero risk of this somehow violating an agreement with the Harriman family – particularly to such a degree that it resulted in any kind of repercussions,” Okuniewicz said. “So the bill is perfectly in line with that agreement and can coexist with it quite easily."



A grandson of one of the park’s original owners, Averrell Harriman Fisk, disagrees, sharing in a statement, "The gift is currently under threat by a bill pending in the Idaho Legislature. For years, Harriman State Park has been enjoyed by our family and millions of visitors. It must be protected from political whims. It must be protected for the people of Idaho.”

Senate Bill 1300 passed the Senate by a vote of 21 to 14 on Monday, and now goes to the Idaho House of Representatives for consideration.