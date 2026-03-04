Barrasso, Lummis applaud NRC approval of TerraPower’s Kemmerer advanced nuclear plant

KEMMERER, Wyoming (KIFI) — U.S. Senators for Wyoming are applauding the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for officially issuing a construction permit for TerraPower’s "groundbreaking" advanced nuclear reactor. This approval marks the first time in over 40 years that a non-light water reactor has received such approval in the United States.

The permit authorizes TerraPower to build a Natrium reactor, a sodium-cooled advanced design, on a site adjacent to a retiring coal-fired power plant in Kemmerer. This decision represents the first NRC approval for any commercial reactor construction in nearly a decade.

“This is a historic step forward for advanced nuclear energy in the United States and reflects our commitment to delivering timely, predictable decisions grounded in a rigorous and independent safety review,” NRC Chairman Ho Nieh said.

"The Energy Capital of America"

Wyoming’s Congressional delegation praised the move as a dual victory for energy independence and the state’s local economy.

“Wyoming is the energy capital of America. We are also the number one producer of uranium in the country,” said Senator Barrasso (R-WY). “That’s why Wyoming is the right place to build modern nuclear energy infrastructure that provides safe, affordable, and reliable energy. This groundbreaking project is another way to help diversify Wyoming’s already strong energy economy.”

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) released a statement calling the approval a "landmark day" for Wyoming, linking the project to the Trump Administration's broader goals of national energy independence.

"Wyoming has long powered this nation, and I'm proud that we are leading the next generation of nuclear energy," said Lummis. "TerraPower's advanced reactor will bring economic opportunity to Kemmerer and western Wyoming, while proving that America can build the technologies of the future right here at home."