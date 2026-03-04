Bomb Squad Investigating: Bannock County shop explosion hospitalizes local man

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad team is currently on the scene of a small explosion in Bannock County that sent a middle-aged man to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The explosion took place around 8:30 Wednesday morning, March 4th, at a shop at 11621 N. Nelson Lane. Bannock County Sheriff and North Bannock Fire rushed to the scene, where first responders found the injured 44-year-old man. The man was rushed by ambulance to the hospital; his current condition is unknown.

The explosion caused some damage to the building. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion.