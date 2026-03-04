Skip to Content
Chubbuck cheers for chicken fingers: Raising Cane’s announces official opening

Rhea Ashlynn Photography
Published 12:41 PM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)— The wait for the "One Love" in East Idaho is nearly over. Raising Cane’s has officially announced that its newest restaurant will open its doors in Chubbuck on Tuesday, March 31.

Located at 4310 Yellowstone Ave., the restaurant is finally coming to the local community.

"We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck," said Restaurant Leader Gavin Allen. "This new restaurant gives us the chance to connect with the Idaho community, share our 'One Love,' and create a space where neighbors and families can come together."

Beyond the food, the restaurant plans to partner with area schools, sports teams, and non-profits through various sponsorships and fundraising opportunities.

To prepare for the March 31 launch, Raising Cane’s is currently looking to hire 135 crewmembers, including cashiers, fry cooks, and customer service associates.

Interested candidates can apply online at jobs.raisingcanes.com to schedule an interview. In-person interviews are being held daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant site on Yellowstone Avenue through Saturday, March 14.

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

