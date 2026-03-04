Skip to Content
Customers and employees evacuated from Ammon Walmart due to a bomb threat

today at 9:12 PM
Published 8:43 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Walmart employees and customers were evacuated Wednesday night following a possible bomb threat to the store.

Reports of the evacuation came in just before 8 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says, emergency dispatchers received call reporting a person was barricaded in the back of the store with a bomb.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell says, "As a precaution, Walmart management cleared customers out of the store while Deputies searched the building. No suspicious people or items were found and deputies are continuing to work with Walmart security to investigate the situation. Business in the store has resumed at this time. "

Local News 8 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

