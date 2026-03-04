Demolition of Teton County Courthouse begins next week

The following is a news release from Teton County, Wyoming:

JACKSON, Wyoming – Crews with GE Johnson/DPR Construction will begin demolishing the Teton County Courthouse at 185 S. King Street next week, marking the next major step in the Teton County Justice Center project.

Perimeter fencing will be installed around the courthouse on Thursday, March 5. Demolition work is scheduled to start Monday, March 9. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the jobsite between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and flaggers will be present to help guide both traffic and pedestrians safely through the area.

From Tuesday, March 10, through Friday, March 13, street parking and sidewalks along S. King Street will be closed. Sidewalks along E. Simpson Avenue in front of the courthouse will also be closed during this time. Community members who drive, bike, or walk in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes and follow posted signs and detours to help keep everyone safe.

All offices previously housed in the Teton County Courthouse at 180 S. King Street have relocated to temporary offices on Simpson Street. The Teton County Clerk of District Court Office, Teton County Circuit Court (Judge Erin Weisman and staff), Teton County District Court (Judge Melissa Owens and staff) and court security have moved to 250 E. Simpson Street.

The Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office moved to 270 E. Simpson Street, where the Teton County Sheriff’s Office relocated last year.

The temporary office locations will serve staff and the community until the new Justice Center is complete. Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected in summer 2026, with completion anticipated in fall 2028. Teton County appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as construction work begins on this once-in-a-generation investment in public safety. The new Justice Center supports the County’s commitment to providing accessible, efficient, and secure justice services for residents and visitors.

Project updates are available at https://engagetetonwy.com/TCJCWY/.