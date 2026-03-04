Skip to Content
Fatal accident in Preston: 67-year-old scooter rider hit in marked crosswalk

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) — A 67-year-old Preston man has died from injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road over the weekend.

The accident happened around 3:44 p.m. on February 28. The man was using a marked crosswalk to cross South State Street, north of West First Street, when he was hit by a 2003 pickup truck heading south. The driver of the truck has been identified as a 62-year-old male from Nibley, Utah.

Emergency responders rushed the man to a local hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, March 3. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

