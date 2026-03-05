Driggs leadership seeks suspects after Illegal waste dump nearly overwhelms pumping station

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Driggs city leadership is asking for the public’s help after a huge illegal dumping incident threatened the city’s sewer system.

In a Facebook post, the city alerted the community that someone dumped an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 gallons of highly alkaline septic waste or sewage straight into a manhole, nearly causing a pumping station to overflow.

"Illegal dumping can disrupt the treatment biology of our wastewater plant, damage pumps and pipelines, create serious public health and environmental risks," stated the post.

If you saw anyone messing with a manhole or know anything about what happened, you're encouraged to reach out to Driggs Public Works or the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. For more information, click HERE.