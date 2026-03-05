Skip to Content
Fast-Acting Crews Save Teton County Transfer Station from Multi-Vehicle Fire

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
9:44 AM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Two semi-trucks and a pickup truck are a total loss after a large fire outside the Teton County Transfer Station Tuesday night. But the quick thinking and fast action by the Wyoming firefighters stopped the fire from spreading any further.

Around 6:30 Tuesday evening, Teton County Emergency Dispatch received several calls about a semi-truck engulfed in flames. Firefighters rushed to the scene and found two semi-trucks without trailers and a pickup truck burning dangerously close to a pile of tires and the transfer building.

Crews fought to contain the fire before it could reach the transfer station, bringing it fully under control by 6:48 PM. Fortuantely Jackson Hole Fire/EMS says no one was hurt, but all three vehicles were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

