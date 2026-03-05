Help feed hungry elementary students in United Way’s “Power of $10” one-day food campaign

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A small donation could make a big difference for hundreds of students in Eastern Idaho.

United Way of Eastern Idaho is inviting the community to take part in its "Power of $10" campaign on Thursday, March 5th — a one-day online fundraising event aimed at helping local children who may not have enough food over the weekend.

Organizers say many families in the region struggle to cover basic expenses even while working full-time. According to the nonprofit, nearly 45% of households in Eastern Idaho fall into the "ALICE" category — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — meaning they earn enough to get by but often have difficulty affording essentials like food after paying for housing and childcare.

To help address the need, the organization runs its Ready. Set. GO! program, which provides weekend food bags to elementary school students. Each week, school counselors quietly distribute bags filled with kid-friendly meals and snacks to more than 200 students, helping ensure they return to school on Monday nourished and ready to learn.

“No child should have to worry about their next meal,” said CEO Chris Wiersema. “Power of $10 is our community’s way of saying, ‘We’ve got your back.’ Every single cent raised goes directly toward buying food for these kids.”

The concept behind the fundraiser is simple:

Donate $10, which organizers say provides one child with food for an entire weekend

Tag 10 friends and encourage them to participate

Help reach the $10,000 goal to keep the food bag program stocked throughout the year

Organizers say community members who want to make a longer-term impact can also set up a recurring $10 monthly donation, which would provide weekend meals for one student for the entire school year.

Those interested in participating can learn more or donate online at the Power of $10 campaign page by clicking here.