Jersey Mike’s adding new Idaho Falls location

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Jersey Mike’s is expanding again in eastern Idaho, with a new sandwich shop set to open next month near one of Idaho Falls’ busiest intersections.



Franchise owner Eric Schindler said the new store, located near the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and East Anderson Street, is scheduled to open on April 8. The shop will sit just a block from Fred Meyer.



Schindler said he chose the site because of its access to longtime Idaho Falls residents and workers who pass through the area every day.



“This time, we want to hit actual Idaho Falls — the citizens and the people, the community that’s lived here for a long time and built this community,” Schindler said, “We want to be able to impact them, and that’s really why we picked this location.”



The new store will join an existing Jersey Mike’s in Ammon, which Schindler considers his first Idaho Falls-area shop, even though it sits just across the city line.



“It’s a really good location for us because it’s such a heavy access point right there on Yellowstone,” Schindler said. “INL uses that back property as a parking lot. Fred Meyer is right there. The golf course is right there. So I’m really excited to see what comes.”



The franchise group currently operates five locations, with two more under construction, including the Idaho Falls and Rexburg sites. They have also signed rights for Mountain Home to reach eight Idaho locations by the end of the year.



While the new Idaho Falls location will not be open in time to participate, Schindler’s existing stores — including Ammon and Pocatello — will take part in Jersey Mike’s national “Day of Giving” on March 25.



On that day, all of his open locations will donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics, supporting Idaho athletes traveling to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.



Throughout March, customers can also donate in stores or round up their change at the register.



Schindler said his Ammon location alone has raised about $10,000 in a single day during past events.



