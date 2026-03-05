Off-duty firefighters awarded state’s highest honor for heroic canal rescue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two local firefighters are being recognized with the state’s highest commendation for their selfless actions during a harrowing water rescue late last year.

Senior Firefighters Travis Adams and Jeremy F. Newman have been selected to receive the Idaho Medal of Honor for their bravery on Oct. 5, 2025, when they jumped into a frigid canal to save a family trapped inside a submerged vehicle.

A Race Against Time

According to initial reports, the accident took place just before 1:50 PM at the intersection of 1100 E. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata pulled into the path of a 2022 Hyundai Palisade, causing a crash that sent the Sonata into the Shelley Canal.

At the time, Adams and Newman were both off duty. However, after receiving a notification via the PulsePoint app, they recognized the seriousness of the call and rushed to the scene—arriving before on-duty emergency crews.

They found the car upside down in the fast-moving water and didn't wait to jump in.

"Fully aware of the hazards posed by moving water, cold temperatures, and the vehicle’s instability, Adams and Newman entered the frigid water without hesitation," the City of Idaho Falls stated in a press release.

Disregarding their own safety, the firefighters climbed into the unstable, submerged vehicle. Working together with bystanders and arriving first responders, they rescued the four trapped occupants one by one, carrying them through the current to the canal bank to meet arriving medical teams.

A Bittersweet Outcome

While the firefighters' actions were nothing short of heroic, the tragedy of the accident remains. According to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Rexburg woman and a 2-year-old girl, both unconscious at the time of their rescue, tragically succumbed to their injuries at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

RELATED: Woman, toddler killed after car overturns into canal near Shelley

Meanwhile, the other occupants, a 43-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, were rescued and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite the loss, officials emphasize that without the immediate intervention of Adams and Newman, the outcome could have been even more devastating.

Honoring the Best of the Profession

“Their actions reflect extraordinary courage, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to protecting life—on duty or off,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul Radford. “They represent the very best of our profession and of this department.”

Adams and Newman will be formally honored at a ceremony in Boise on Sept. 1, 2026. The Idaho Falls Fire Department, City of Idaho Falls, and the greater community join in congratulating these two men for their extraordinary service.