Twin Falls man killed in head-on collision north of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KIFI) — A 53-year-old Twin Falls man is dead after an early morning crash on US-93 north of Hollister.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place just after 1:10 AM on March 5th. The man was driving south in the wrong lanes of US-93 when his 2017 Ford F-350 struck the Ford Explorer head-on.

Both drivers were rushed to a local hospital, where the 53-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt. 

ISP suspects alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. The northbound lanes of US-93 were blocked for around an hour and a half while emergency responders worked at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by ISP.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

