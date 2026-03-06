Skip to Content
59-year-old Canyon County man charged with possession of child pornography

KELLY LEE BEAVERS
Canyon County Jail
KELLY LEE BEAVERS
By
Published 10:02 AM

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 59-year-old Canyon County man is facing felony charges for distributing child pornography after a multi-agency investigation.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 59-year-old Kelly Beavers, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today. The arrest was made in partnership with the Caldwell Police Department, Meridian Police Department, and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

"Every arrest my ICAC Unit makes removes another threat from Idaho streets and brings us closer to ensuring children can grow up safe from exploitation,” said Attorney General Labrador. “The law enforcement partnerships we’ve built across Idaho make it possible to take swift action when children are at risk, and we’re grateful for every agency that shares our commitment to protecting Idaho’s kids.”

Beavers faces three counts of possessing child sexually exploitative material. His preliminary hearing has been set for March 18, 2026, at 8:30 AM in Canyon County.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Seth Ratliff

