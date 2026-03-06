$8K in Damage – Sheriff’s Deputies investigating vandalism at Blacktail Park

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Suspected acts of vandalism have forced the closure of Blacktail Park, potentially delaying its seasonal opening, leaving Bonneville County with an estimated $8,000 repair bill. In response, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public to find the suspected vandals.

While preparing the site for summer recreation earlier this week, Parks and Recreation staff discovered significant damage to the area. Staff found several cut or damaged wires to pumps and sprinkler systems, along with damaged cables and components of floating docks and gangways.

Parks and Rec. closed the park yesterday, Mar. 5th, to make emergency repairs. In a news release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) highlighted the strain that acts of vandalism put on public resources.

"Use of Blacktail Park and other county recreation areas requires a significant amount of maintenance to ensure docks, ramps, and picnic areas are safe for public use," BCSO stated. "Use fees and resources from county funds are limited and damage this significant make it difficult for our community to enjoy these recreational resources. "

Until repairs are finalized, all gates and access to Blacktail Park will remain closed.

BCSO Deputies are actively investigating the incident and seeking leads. If you have information regarding the vandalism, contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200. Tips and information can be reported anonymously online through East Idaho Crimestoppers at www.IFcrime.org.