City of Idaho Falls to begin E Street reconstruction on March 9

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Beginning Monday, March 9, crews will begin a roadway and utility reconstruction project on E Street between Memorial Drive and Northgate Mile (Yellowstone Highway).

The project will include reconstruction of the water mainline and storm drain system, roadway reconstruction, and upgrades to curbs, sidewalks, and corner ramps. These improvements will help strengthen critical infrastructure and improve roadway conditions in the area.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in June 2026.

During construction, parking along E Street within the work zone will be restricted. Traffic control will include lane shifts, lane closures and temporary detours as work progresses. Access to businesses will be maintained via nearby side streets, including Capital Avenue, Park Avenue and Shoup Avenue.

Drivers traveling through town between Yellowstone Highway and the river are encouraged to use F Street or D Street as alternate routes during construction.

This project is part of the City of Idaho Falls’ ongoing efforts to invest in critical infrastructure and improve roadway safety, reliability and connectivity throughout the community. The City of Idaho Falls appreciates the public’s patience as these necessary improvements are completed.

Motorists should watch for crews and equipment, follow posted traffic signs, and reduce speeds in the work zone.

For more information about the project, contact the City of Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.