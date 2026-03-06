Pocatello man faces multiple charges after falling from moving SUV before vehicle plows through building

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 42-year-old Pocatello man is free on bond after police say he drunkenly fell out of his moving SUV, causing his vehicle to plow through a local building Tuesday evening, March 3rd.

TJ Christensen was booked into the Bannock County Jail and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident that resulted in an estimated $52,000 in property damage.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 6:00 PM at the intersection of Garrett Way and East Gould Street. According to court documents, several witnesses saw Christensen hanging out of the driver's side door of his white 2008 Chevrolet Suburban while making a turn. He tumbled out of the SUV, which, unmanned, continued through a parking lot and crashed into a building located at 1527 North 2nd Avenue.

Witnesses reported that Christensen immediately jumped up and chased after the vehicle. After the initial crash, he then rammed the SUV through a garage door on the north side of the building and again through a lot gate to flee the scene. Officers arriving minutes later began a search for a bald male in a purple hoodie based on bystander descriptions.

A Lieutenant with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office eventually found Christensen standing outside his heavily damaged SUV on Jones Drive. According to the report, Christensen was visibly suffering from a 'head injury consistent with a car accident.' As the officer attempted to talk with him, Christen appeared to be wobbly and uncooperative.

The officer told Christensen to "Stop right there," but the 42-year-old drunkenly replied, "not much," and refused several commands to sit down. After attempting to walk away, Christensen was taken to the ground and placed in custody following a brief struggle, according to the report.

As more officers arrived on the scene, they began a search of the Chevrolet Suburban, which uncovered a marijuana pipe and several plastic bags and containers holding THC-positive wax and residue.

A breathalyzer test later revealed that Christensen’s blood alcohol content was 0.160, exactly twice the legal limit in Idaho.

Christensen was arraigned on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $10,100. He has since posted bond and been released from custody.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.