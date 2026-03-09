Skip to Content
Benjamin Naylor sentenced to life without parole for southern Idaho killings

Published 4:45 PM

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The man charged with killing four people across two southern Idaho counties is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Monday, Benjamin Naylor was sentenced to four consecutive and concurrent fixed-life terms in state prison, the Cassia County and Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices announced. The move comes after Naylor pleaded guilty to the charges in late December in a bid to avoid the death penalty.

“This outcome allowed the defendant to take accountability for his actions, which is an important part of our pursuit of justice,” said Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney McCord Larsen. “Four consecutive and concurrent fixed-life sentences mean Benjamin Naylor will spend the rest of his natural life in prison. That is a certainty. And certainty, for these families, has value."

The charges stem from a killing spree that spanned the two southern Idaho counties. On July 8th, 2025, Naylor shot and killed Kelly and Donna Jenks of Burley, then went on to kill Angelica Medina and Dennis Mix during a Schizophrenic episode.

More than two dozen people were in the gallery of Monday's sentencing hearing, including several members of the victim's families.

Naylor will spend the remainder of his natural life in prison with no possibility of parole. As part of the sentencing, Naylor will also have to pay restitution to the victim's families and civil penalties.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

