Quadruple murder suspect, Benjamin Roy Naylor, pleads guilty, avoids death penalty

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The man accused of killing four people across two southern Idaho counties has accepted a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, the Cassia County and Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney's Offices announced today. On December 22, 2025, Benjamin Roy Naylor, 56, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for a killing spree that spanned two southern Idaho counties in exchange for four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, Naylor is accused of killing Kelly and Donna Jenks in their Burley home in Cassia County, and the killings of 25-year-old Angelica Medina and 77-year-old Dennis Mix in neighboring Minidoka County.

Throughout the plea agreement process, prosecuting attorneys from both Cassia and Minidoka counties stated that the resolution was reached only after extensive consultation with the victims' families. The prosecutors praised the families' extraordinary strength and invaluable input.

"This plea agreement represents justice for the victims and their families. While no outcome can undo the devastating loss these families have endured, this resolution ensures that Benjamin Roy Naylor will never walk free again. The victims' families showed tremendous courage throughout this process, and their input was critical in reaching this agreement," said Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney McCord Larsen.

Larsen noted that the "certainty and finality" of the consecutive life sentences spared the families from years of trial proceedings and appeals.

"I want to thank the law enforcement officers and investigators from both counties whose tireless work on this case made this outcome possible," said Larsen. "Our office remains committed to supporting the victims' families as they continue to heal from these unimaginable losses."

Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney Lance Stevenson emphasized that the focus of the prosecution remained on community safety and ensuring the defendant would never walk free again. He credited the collaborative efforts between the two jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies for the successful outcome.

"This resolution brings a measure of closure to an unspeakable tragedy that has impacted our community deeply..." adds Minidoka County Prosecuting AttorneyLance Stevenson. "The families of the victims have shown remarkable strength and dignity. Their voices were heard, and their wishes were respected in reaching this agreement. Four consecutive life sentences mean that Benjamin Roy Naylor will be held accountable for each life he took."

Both offices expressed gratitude to the investigators and victim advocates who supported the grieving families throughout the legal process. Judge Blaine P. Cannon has formally scheduled the sentencing hearing for March 9, 2026, at 1:15 PM in Cassia County.