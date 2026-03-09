Skip to Content
News

Jury convicts Idaho Falls woman in illegal massage parlor trafficking case

Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office
By
New
Published 10:44 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 60-year-old woman faces a potential 40-year prison sentence in connection with an illegal massage parlor.

On March 6, a jury found Xue Fang Lu, 60, guilty of felony Interstate Trafficking of Prostitution and felony Procurement of Prostitution. The charges stem from Lu's illicit massage business operated out of the Fairbridge Inn in Idaho Falls from March until May 2024.

The Idaho Falls Police Department led the investigation, utilizing digital forensics support from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General and the Idaho Transportation Department.

"Law enforcement agencies throughout Bonneville County are committed to working together to keep these kind of illegal activities from getting a toehold in our community," Neal said.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2026, and Lu could face up to twenty years in prison on each count.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.