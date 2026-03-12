Skip to Content
TPUSA ‘This is the Turning Point Tour’ to stop at University of Idaho this April

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hitting the road this April as part of a newly announced nationwide campus tour honoring the legacy of its late founder, Charlie Kirk.

CEO Erika Kirk announced the “This is the Turning Point Tour” on Thursday, confirming that the University of Idaho will be one of the final stops in the initial launch. The tour aims to prepare students against what the organization describes as "leftist indoctrination" while promoting free speech on college campuses.

The tour comes in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s passing, with each stop featuring high-profile conservative figures intended to champion Kirk’s history of civic discourse.

"Stand up for the truth, defend life, love your family fearlessly… and don't think that it's someone else's role to do it," Erika Kirk said in a statement. "You do it. Do it for Charlie."

The Moscow Stop: What to Expect

The University of Idaho event is scheduled for April 28, 2026. The Moscow stop is set to feature two of the most prominent voices in the conservative media landscape, Matt Walsh, Author and host at The Daily Wire, and Michael Knowles, Commentator and host of The Michael Knowles Show.

The tour encourages students to participate in "open mic" sessions to challenge prevailing campus biases and engage in public debate.

While more dates are expected to be added, the confirmed initial stops include:

  • April 2, 2026 – George Washington University with Erika Kirk and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
  • April 14, 2026 – University of Georgia with Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance
  • April 21, 2026 – Ohio State University with Vivek Ramaswamy, Lawrence Jones, and Savannah Chrisley
  • April 22, 2026 – Baylor University with Donald Trump Jr., Border Czar Tom Homan, and Benny Johnson
