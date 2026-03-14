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Do not drink advisory issued for City of Roberts Water Supply

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today at 6:07 PM
Published 6:14 PM

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI)— The City of Roberts is urgently warning residents not to drink or boil tap water until further notice, after a major drop in water pressure raised concerns about the safety of the city’s water supply.

City officials say the issue was caused by recent power fluctuations and outages, which led to a significant loss of pressure throughout the system. That pressure loss may have allowed contaminants to enter the water supply which boiling will not eliminate.

What residents should do:

City leaders are asking residents to take the following precautions:

  • Do not drink tap water
  • Do not use tap water for cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes
  • Do not boil tap water
  • Use bottled water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene

According to the city, crews have already restored pressure to the water system, but water testing and additional assessments are now underway to determine if the supply is safe.

The city of Roberts estimate the issue could be resolved within two to five days, though the advisory will remain in place until testing confirms the water is safe.

City leaders are also asking residents to share information with neighbors, especially to those who may not have access to online updates.

Residents can follow the City of Roberts website at cityofroberts.gov or social media pages for updates or call 208-228-3220 for more information.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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